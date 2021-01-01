Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or TUF Gaming F17 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

78 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
From $1200
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~108%) battery – 99.9 against 48 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 300% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 250 nits
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 399 mm (15.71 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches) 269 mm (10.59 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches) 2.48 mm (0.1 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1073 cm2 (166.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~76.9%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 8 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +300%
1000 nits
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 590 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +79%
12 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F17 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

