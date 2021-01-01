MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Dell Alienware x17 R1
From $2099
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99.9 against 87 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (159.2 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|4
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 / 330 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1616
1610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8594
Alienware x17 R1 +1%
8655
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
1534
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12667
12637
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|816-1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1283-1703 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12-14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 8.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
