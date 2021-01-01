Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or XPS 15 9500 – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Dell XPS 15 9500

78 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
57 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
  • Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.6 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9500
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +163%
12667
XPS 15 9500
4813

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +295%
12 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Creator 17 (B11UX) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Creator 17 (B11UX) or XPS 15 9510 (2021)
3. Creator 17 (B11UX) or Alienware x17 R1
4. XPS 15 9500 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
5. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
6. XPS 15 9500 or Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9500 and MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский