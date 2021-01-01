MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 65-89% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- 76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.9 vs 159.2 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|230 mm (9.06 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|18 mm (0.71 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|90 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +12%
1616
1440
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +39%
8594
6188
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +14%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +35%
12667
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
