70 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
  • 76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.8 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +100%
1000 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +140%
12 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022)
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
