You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 99.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 77-105% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 99.9 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits

76% sharper screen – 255 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (122.8 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~89% Side bezels 6.6 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 44.6 dB

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) +100% 1000 nits XPS 15 9520 (2022) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 230 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 429 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 95 W 40 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1223 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +140% 12 TFLOPS XPS 15 9520 (2022) 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 83.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.