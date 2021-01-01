MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Dell XPS 17 9700
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
Dell XPS 17 9700
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 162-221% higher FPS
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 500 nits
- 92% sharper screen – 255 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9700
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (144.1 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.51 kg (5.53 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|375 mm (14.76 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|20 mm (0.79 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|930 cm2 (144.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~90.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1686:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|90.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|94%
|Response time
|-
|41 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|0 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|447 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +42%
1616
1138
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +114%
8594
4016
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +34%
1542
1153
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +156%
12667
4952
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|50 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|82.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|4x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
