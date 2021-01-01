MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP 17
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
HP 17
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
31
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
25
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
58
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
44
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Can run popular games at about 731-997% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
- Around 4.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- 141% sharper screen – 255 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Backlit keyboard
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~73.1%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|15.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|106 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1600 x 900 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +24%
1616
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +227%
8594
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +10%
1542
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +381%
12667
2633
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|-
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Yes
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
