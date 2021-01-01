Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or HP 17 – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP 17

78 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
44 out of 100
HP 17
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
HP 17
From $699
Display
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and HP 17 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Can run popular games at about 731-997% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0.2
  • Around 4.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~144%) battery – 99.9 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • 141% sharper screen – 255 versus 106 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (159.2 vs 175 square inches)
Advantages of the HP 17
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
HP 17

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 414.7 mm (16.33 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches) 272.2 mm (10.72 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches) 24.3 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 1129 cm2 (175.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~73.1%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 15.8 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type Mini LED TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 106 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1600 x 900 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX) +233%
1000 nits
HP 17
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
L3 Cache 24 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +24%
1616
HP 17
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +227%
8594
HP 17
2631
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +10%
1542
HP 17
1408
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +381%
12667
HP 17
2633

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units 3840 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +1329%
12 TFLOPS
HP 17
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) -
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No Yes
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

