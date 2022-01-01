Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or EliteBook 860 G9 – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP EliteBook 860 G9

70 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
54 out of 100
HP EliteBook 860 G9
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
HP EliteBook 860 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 99.9 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and HP EliteBook 860 G9 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (139.5 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
EliteBook 860 G9

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs)
Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches		 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm
14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.4%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 7 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator 17 (B11UX)
1000 nits
EliteBook 860 G9
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 230 W 65 / 100 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX) +751%
12 TFLOPS
EliteBook 860 G9
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

