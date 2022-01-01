You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Battery 99.9 Wh - 51 Wh 76 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~96%) battery – 99.9 against 51 watt-hours

Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 860 G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (139.5 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.76 kg (3.88 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 358.7 x 251 x 19.2 mm

14.12 x 9.88 x 0.76 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~82.4% Side bezels 6.6 mm 7 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) 1000 nits EliteBook 860 G9 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 51 Wh 76 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 65 / 100 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +751% 12 TFLOPS EliteBook 860 G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.