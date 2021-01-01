MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP ENVY 17
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
HP ENVY 17
From $1219
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
48
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
31
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
64
NanoReview Score
52
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Can run popular games at about 179-244% higher FPS
- Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~82%) battery – 99.9 against 55 watt-hours
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.73 kg (6.02 lbs)
|Width
|396.1 mm (15.59 inches)
|399 mm (15.71 inches)
|Height
|259.4 mm (10.21 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|20.2 mm (0.8 inches)
|19.3 mm (0.76 inches)
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|1033 cm2 (160.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +22%
1616
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +100%
8594
4291
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +16%
1542
1335
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +151%
12667
5043
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
