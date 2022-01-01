MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95 watt-hours
- 80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (141 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches
|363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|910 cm2 (141 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~81.6%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|9.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|230 W
|150 / 200 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1635
ZBook Fury 16 G9 +3%
1686
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9122
8522
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|1489 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|2177 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1792
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|112
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|4
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|128 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v2.0
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
