Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Features a a little bigger (~5%) battery – 99.9 against 95 watt-hours

80% sharper screen – 255 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G9 Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (141 vs 159.2 square inches)

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.75 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~81.6% Side bezels 6.6 mm 9.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (OLED) 3840 x 2400 (IPS) Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) 1000 nits ZBook Fury 16 G9 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 230 W 150 / 200 / 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 95 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1489 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 2177 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 1792 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +5% 12 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G9 11.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v2.0 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

