You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (130.3 vs 159.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 1.93 kg (4.26 lbs) Dimensions 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches 359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm

14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~83.9% Side bezels 6.6 mm 11.7 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type Mini LED IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator 17 (B11UX) +150% 1000 nits ZBook Power G9 400 nits

Battery Capacity 99.9 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 230 W 120 / 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 95 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Creator 17 (B11UX) +751% 12 TFLOPS ZBook Power G9 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.