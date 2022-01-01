MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs HP ZBook Power G9
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
- Can run popular games at about 413-563% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 99.9 against 83 watt-hours
- Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits
- 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Power G9
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (130.3 vs 159.2 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.45 kg (5.4 lbs)
|1.93 kg (4.26 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm
15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches
|359.4 x 233.9 x 22.8 mm
14.15 x 9.21 x 0.9 inches
|Area
|1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.3%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|6.6 mm
|11.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|Mini LED
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|255 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|230 W
|120 / 150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9122
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1542
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12667
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|95 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1215 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1567 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|-
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
