Home > Laptop comparison > Creator 17 (B11UX) or Creator 15 – what's better?

MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) vs Creator 15

77 out of 100
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
VS
63 out of 100
MSI Creator 15
MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
From $2350
MSI Creator 15
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) and Creator 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 81% sharper screen – 255 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the MSI Creator 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (137.6 vs 159.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator 17 (B11UX)
vs
Creator 15

Case

Weight 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 396.1 mm (15.59 inches) 358 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 259.4 mm (10.21 inches) 248 mm (9.76 inches)
Thickness 20.2 mm (0.8 inches) 19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% ~75.6%
Side bezels 6.6 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type Mini LED IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 255 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 3840 x 2160 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 230 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator 17 (B11UX) +67%
12667
Creator 15
7579

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 95 W 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator 17 (B11UX)
12 TFLOPS
Creator 15
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Nahimic 3
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution - 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 15 9500 and Creator 17 (B11UX)
2. XPS 15 9510 (2021) and Creator 17 (B11UX)
3. Alienware x17 R1 and Creator 17 (B11UX)
4. XPS 17 9700 and Creator 15
5. Alienware m15 R4 and Creator 15
6. Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) and Creator 15
7. Alpha 15 and Creator 15
8. Inspiron 15 5505 and Creator 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of MSI Creator 15 and Creator 17 (B11UX) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский