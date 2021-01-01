Creator Z16 or Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i7 10875H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 90 against 59 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 10-14% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 363.4 x 255 x 22.9 mm

14.31 x 10.04 x 0.9 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 927 cm2 (143.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~72.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 9 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 51 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 59 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 600 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 100 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1267 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1605 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) +18% 12.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.