Creator Z16 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Apple M1 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 165-225% higher FPS

Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58.2 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 30% more compact case (100.1 vs 142.4 square inches)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

20% sharper screen – 227 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 65 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Creator Z16 +300% 10.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.1 x 6.6 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.