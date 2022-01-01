MSI Creator Z16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 142.4 square inches)
- 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~84.6%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|3.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|135°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6241 RPM
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|49.5 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.2 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|254 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3024 x 1964 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|48900:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|49 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|67 / 96 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|274 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|10
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
1691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7723
11899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +6%
12075
11431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|30 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1296 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|5.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|128
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|64
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|4x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|84.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|13.2 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
