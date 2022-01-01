You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 142.4 square inches)

34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~84.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM Noise level 54.8 dB 49.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3024 x 1964 Size 16 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 48900:1 sRGB color space - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 49 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 274 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP 65 W 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64 GPU performance Creator Z16 +100% 10.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.9 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.