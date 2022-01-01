Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
78 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
MSI Creator Z16
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3024 x 1964
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (107.1 vs 142.4 square inches)
  • 34% sharper screen – 254 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~84.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level 54.8 dB 49.5 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 48900:1
sRGB color space - 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z16
400 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 180 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +100%
10.4 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

