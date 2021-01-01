Creator Z16 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS

Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 357.9 x 245.9 x 16 mm

14.09 x 9.68 x 0.63 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~84.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3072 x 1920 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1331:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.4% Response time - 43 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB AMD Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 4GB AMD Radeon Pro 5500M 8GB AMD Radeon Pro 5600M 8GB TGP 65 W 50 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1000 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1250 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 1280 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +225% 10.4 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2019) 3.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 82.3 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.