Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm

14.17 x 10.55 x 0.08 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~69.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 53.5 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 300 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 930 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 +33% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

