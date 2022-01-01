You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Thinner bezels and 846% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS

Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 142.4 square inches)

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~764.4% Side bezels 7.2 mm 0.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 - Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +33% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.2 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

