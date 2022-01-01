MSI Creator Z16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 846% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
- Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 142.4 square inches)
- Display has support for touch input
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~764.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|0.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|-
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.2
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
