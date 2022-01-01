MSI Creator Z16 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
- Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 600 grams less (around 1.32 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (110.5 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~75.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|52.7 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|845:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|92.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|67.7%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|68.1%
|Response time
|-
|31 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|180 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|545 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +7%
1462
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +10%
7723
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +7%
1458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +14%
12075
10592
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1455 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1590 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|1536
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|77.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|10.4 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
