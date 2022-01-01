Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
MSI Creator Z16
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 17% sharper screen – 189 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (109.7 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5-19.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73-0.77 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.2%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB 45 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1041:1
sRGB color space - 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 86.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 98.5%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 100 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Creator Z16
10.4 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +10%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

