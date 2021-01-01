Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

72 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
72 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
MSI Creator Z16
From $2499
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
From $1850
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~86%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z16
400 nits
ROG Zephyrus M16 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 140 / 240 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +1%
12075
ROG Zephyrus M16
11968

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1598 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +27%
10.4 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16
8.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Creator Z16 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Creator Z16 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. MSI Creator Z16 or Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
5. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or ASUS ROG Zephyrus S15 (GX502)
6. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or MSI Katana GF76
7. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 or Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and MSI Creator Z16 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский