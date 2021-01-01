MSI Creator Z16 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
MSI Creator Z16
From $2499
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
From $1850
Review
Performance
System and application performance
95
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
77
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
81
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
79
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|-
|56 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|140 / 240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|550 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +1%
1531
1514
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8206
ROG Zephyrus M16 +1%
8315
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
ROG Zephyrus M16 +1%
1476
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +1%
12075
11968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1598 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|8.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W, 2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
