You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~86% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ROG Zephyrus M16 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 140 / 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 550 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 60-75 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1350 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1598 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +27% 10.4 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus M16 8.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 24GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W, 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

