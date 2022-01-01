Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
54 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
MSI Creator Z16
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 90 against 76 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 360 x 252 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.92 x 0.78 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB 54 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +121%
12075
TUF Dash F15 FX516
5463

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +55%
10.4 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MSI Creator Z16 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. MSI Creator Z16 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. MSI Creator Z16 and MSI Creator 17 (B11UX)
4. MSI Creator Z16 and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
5. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
6. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
7. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
8. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI GF65 Thin
9. ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI GF75 Thin

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 and MSI Creator Z16 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский