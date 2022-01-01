You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

20% sharper screen – 189 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (111.4 vs 142.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~75.1% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 45.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1292:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 51 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 3840 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +269% 10.4 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.