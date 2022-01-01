You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 178-242% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.9 vs 142.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 +33% 400 nits ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 W 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1200 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps Shading units 3840 1024 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +323% 10.4 TFLOPS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 2.458 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.