MSI Creator Z16 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

76 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
MSI Creator Z16
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 178-242% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 96 against 90 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (126.9 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 356 x 230 x 19.9 mm
14.02 x 9.06 x 0.78 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z16 +33%
400 nits
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +323%
10.4 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

