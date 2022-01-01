You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

49% sharper screen – 282 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm

14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 54.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 282 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9% Response time - 2 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +10% 440 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 92 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 712 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 65 W 90-110 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 930 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1410 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +38% 14.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 77.9 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.