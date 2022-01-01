Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

76 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
MSI Creator Z16
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 49% sharper screen – 282 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB 54.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99.9%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 90-110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator Z16
10.4 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +38%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

