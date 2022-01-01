MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Latitude 5530
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
71
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (129.4 vs 142.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|1
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|180 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +2%
1462
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +101%
7723
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1