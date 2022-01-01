Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or Precision 3570 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 3570

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
42 out of 100
Dell Precision 3570
MSI Creator Z16
Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Dell Precision 3570 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Can run popular games at about 351-479% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.8 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
Precision 3570

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 25 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z16 +82%
400 nits
Precision 3570
220 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 65 / 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 10
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +91%
7723
Precision 3570
4036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR5
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +638%
10.4 TFLOPS
Precision 3570
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
