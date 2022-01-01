MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 3570
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
71
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Can run popular games at about 351-479% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
- 89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.8 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.58 kg (3.48 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm
14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|831 cm2 (128.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +91%
7723
4036
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12075
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
