MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 3570 70 out of 100 VS 42 out of 100 MSI Creator Z16 Dell Precision 3570

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 90 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Can run popular games at about 351-479% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours

89% sharper screen – 189 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3570 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.8 vs 142.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.58 kg (3.48 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 358 x 232 x 19.3-21 mm

14.09 x 9.13 x 0.76-0.83 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.8% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 500:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 +82% 400 nits Precision 3570 220 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 / 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i5 1250P Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U Intel Core i7 1270P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 8 10 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1462 Precision 3570 1466 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 +91% 7723 Precision 3570 4036 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1458 Precision 3570 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 12075 Precision 3570 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Creator Z16 +638% 10.4 TFLOPS Precision 3570 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

