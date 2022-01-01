Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or Precision 5560 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 5560

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
53 out of 100
Dell Precision 5560
MSI Creator Z16
Dell Precision 5560
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Dell Precision 5560 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Can run popular games at about 716-977% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
Precision 5560

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~89%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z16
400 nits
Precision 5560 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16
1462
Precision 5560 +3%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +13%
7723
Precision 5560
6840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16
1458
Precision 5560 +3%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +27%
12075
Precision 5560
9504

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1450 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +1302%
10.4 TFLOPS
Precision 5560
0.742 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 75.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

