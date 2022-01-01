MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 5560
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
71
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Can run popular games at about 716-977% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|793 cm2 (123 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|4.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|481 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
Precision 5560 +3%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +13%
7723
6840
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
Precision 5560 +3%
1504
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +27%
12075
9504
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1450 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|0.742 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|256
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|16
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|8
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|75.2 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
