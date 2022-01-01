MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Precision 5560 70 out of 100 VS 53 out of 100 MSI Creator Z16 Dell Precision 5560

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Can run popular games at about 716-977% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.4 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~89% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits Precision 5560 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 481 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.6 GHz Cores 8 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1462 Precision 5560 +3% 1499 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 +13% 7723 Precision 5560 6840 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1458 Precision 5560 +3% 1504 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 +27% 12075 Precision 5560 9504

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Creator Z16 +1302% 10.4 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.