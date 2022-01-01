Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or Vostro 5625 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Vostro 5625

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 5625
MSI Creator Z16
Dell Vostro 5625
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and Dell Vostro 5625 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • 33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
Vostro 5625

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82.6%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z16 +60%
400 nits
Vostro 5625
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz -
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +269%
10.4 TFLOPS
Vostro 5625
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
