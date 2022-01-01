MSI Creator Z16 vs Dell Vostro 5625 70 out of 100 VS 52 out of 100 MSI Creator Z16 Dell Vostro 5625

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Battery 90 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~120%) battery – 90 against 41 watt-hours

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

33% sharper screen – 189 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Vostro 5625 Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.97 kg (4.34 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 356.78 x 251.9 x 15.67-18.3 mm

14.05 x 9.92 x 0.62-0.72 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 - Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1200 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 +60% 400 nits Vostro 5625 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H AMD Ryzen 3 5425U AMD Ryzen 5 5625U AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz Cores 8 4 Threads 16 8 L3 Cache 24 MB 8 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1462 Vostro 5625 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 7723 Vostro 5625 n/a Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Creator Z16 1458 Vostro 5625 n/a Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Creator Z16 12075 Vostro 5625 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz - GPU boost clock 1357 MHz - FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Creator Z16 +269% 10.4 TFLOPS Vostro 5625 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.