Creator Z16 or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

30% sharper screen – 189 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (122.9 vs 142.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~89% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 65 W 45 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +89% 10.4 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.