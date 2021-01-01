Creator Z16 or XPS 17 9710 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

42% sharper screen – 189 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~90.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black, Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 97 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 180 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +69% 10.4 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

