You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Can run popular games at about 461-629% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~61%) battery – 90 against 56 watt-hours

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 47 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1179:1 sRGB color space - 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 68.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 +33% 400 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 65 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Creator Z16 +839% 10.4 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No - Loudness - 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

