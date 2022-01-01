You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Can run popular games at about 283-386% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 160 square inches) Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 - Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 +33% 400 nits ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 180 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 65 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz - FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24 GPU performance Creator Z16 +515% 10.4 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.