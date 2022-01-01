Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
MSI Creator Z16
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and HP ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Can run popular games at about 283-386% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 160 square inches)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z16 +33%
400 nits
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 W 90 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16
1517
ENVY 17 (2022) +9%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +5%
8649
ENVY 17 (2022)
8222
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16
1458
ENVY 17 (2022) +17%
1701
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +35%
12075
ENVY 17 (2022)
8956

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz -
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +515%
10.4 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
