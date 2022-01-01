Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or Omen 16 (2021 AMD) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

76 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
65 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
MSI Creator Z16
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~78%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16.1 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z16 +33%
400 nits
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 180 W 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +39%
10.4 TFLOPS
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and MSI Creator Z16 or ask any questions
