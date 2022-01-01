You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Battery 90 Wh - 70 Wh 83 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~78% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z16 +33% 400 nits Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh 83 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 735-1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1035-1695 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units 3840 2560 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +39% 10.4 TFLOPS Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.