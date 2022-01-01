MSI Creator Z16 vs HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16.1 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|137 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +2%
1477
1441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +3%
7845
7624
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +1%
1458
1448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12075
12269
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
