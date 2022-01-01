MSI Creator Z16 vs HP Spectre x360 16
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
71
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
64
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
- Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~84.5%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Black, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|226 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|74%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|180 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.9-3.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1462
Spectre x360 16 +8%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +52%
7723
5076
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1458
Spectre x360 16 +9%
1591
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +92%
12075
6305
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|40 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|4.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
