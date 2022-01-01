Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z16 or Spectre x360 16 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z16 vs HP Spectre x360 16

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z16
VS
62 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 16
MSI Creator Z16
HP Spectre x360 16
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 11390H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z16 and HP Spectre x360 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 59-81% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 90 against 83 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 16
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 20% sharper screen – 226 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z16
vs
Spectre x360 16

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches		 358 x 245.3 x 19.9 mm
14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 878 cm2 (136.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~84.5%
Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Gray Black, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level 54.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 189 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 74%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 74%
Max. brightness
Creator Z16
400 nits
Spectre x360 16
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 180 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.9-3.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +52%
7723
Spectre x360 16
5076
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +92%
12075
Spectre x360 16
6305

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 65 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 975 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Creator Z16 +108%
10.4 TFLOPS
Spectre x360 16
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint Optional Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
