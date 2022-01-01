You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 69-94% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Victus 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 370 x 260 x 23.6 mm

14.57 x 10.24 x 0.93 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 962 cm2 (149.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~74.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gray White, Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 52 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 189 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1203:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 73.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 72.6% Response time - 12 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 +60% 400 nits Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 200 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 500 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Radeon RX 5500M 4GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1375 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1645 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 4.632 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units 3840 1408 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 +125% 10.4 TFLOPS Victus 16 (2021 AMD) 4.632 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC245 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.