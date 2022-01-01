MSI Creator Z16 vs Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16
- Can run popular games at about 461-629% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 90 against 84 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359 x 256 x 15.9 mm
14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.8%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|3
|2
|Noise level
|54.8 dB
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|189 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|3:2
|Resolution
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|94.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|100%
|63.1%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|770 gramm
|482 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +7%
1462
1361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +31%
7723
5911
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Creator Z16 +7%
1458
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Creator Z16 +22%
12075
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|65 W
|10-45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|975 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1357 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.4 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|448
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|28
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|7
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Optional
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 6.0 cm
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
