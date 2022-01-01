You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 71 watt-hours

Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 356 x 252 x 16.3-19.9 mm

14.02 x 9.92 x 0.64-0.78 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 897 cm2 (139.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~82.7% Side bezels 7.2 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.8 dB 48.1 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77.4% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 76.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 71 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 180 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 770 gramm 924 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 65 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1402 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 (16" AMD) +3% 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 74.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 6.0 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

