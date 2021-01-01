Creator Z16 or Creator 17 (B11UX) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) CPU - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z16 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 250 grams less (around 0.55 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142.4 vs 159.2 square inches) Advantages of the MSI Creator 17 (B11UX) Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

35% sharper screen – 255 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 359 x 256 x 15.9 mm

14.13 x 10.08 x 0.63 inches 396.1 x 259.4 x 20.2 mm

15.59 x 10.21 x 0.8 inches Area 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2) 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.8% ~80.3% Side bezels 7.2 mm 6.6 mm Colors Black, Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 3

Display 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (120 Hz) Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 189 ppi 255 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Max. brightness Creator Z16 400 nits Creator 17 (B11UX) +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 99.9 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 180 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 65 W 95 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 975 MHz 1215 MHz GPU boost clock 1357 MHz 1567 MHz FLOPS 10.4 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Creator Z16 10.4 TFLOPS Creator 17 (B11UX) +15% 12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.