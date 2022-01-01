Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021) – what's better?

74 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
VS
79 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
CPU
GPU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
Gaming
Display
Battery Life
Connectivity
Case
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 100 against 90 watt-hours
  • 43% sharper screen – 254 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 153.9 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Creator Z17 (A12U)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm
14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~86.2%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 16.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 25700:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87% 88%
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% 99.1%
Response time - 67 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 (A12U)
350 nits
MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 140 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 14 10
Threads 20 10
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 30 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 128
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Creator Z17 (A12U) +127%
11.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 4.2
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
