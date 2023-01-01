Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (136.7 vs 153.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.15 kg (4.74 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~86.2% Side bezels 7.9 mm 3.4 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level (max. load) - 43.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 3456 x 2234 Size 17 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 178 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 16.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 118 in2 ~ 10% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 504000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.5% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 99% Response time - 63 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 100 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 W 140 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 353 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 90 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +21% 8.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2023) 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - ~86.1 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 16 (2023): - Entry-level configuration includes a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, contrasting the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, resulting in roughly a 15% multi-core performance reduction. - Entry-level configuration featuring 512 GB storage uses slower single-channel SSD, whereas 1 TB or larger versions incorporate dual-channel SSDs.

