Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.9 vs 153.9 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.9 vs 153.9 square inches) 19% sharper screen – 212 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm

14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80% Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.5 mm Colors Gray Black Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Plastic

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1620 Size 17 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz PPI 178 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 Creator Laptop Q (Q540) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 ~ 24% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits Creator Laptop Q (Q540) +50% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 70 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 240 / 280 W 150 W Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +28% 8.2 TFLOPS Creator Laptop Q (Q540) 6.42 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.