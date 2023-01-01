Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 HX Studio or Creator Laptop Q (Q540) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

CPU
Intel Core i9 13900H
GPU
GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 690 grams less (around 1.52 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (129.9 vs 153.9 square inches)
  • 19% sharper screen – 212 versus 178 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 HX Studio
vs
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 356.3 x 235.3 x 19.9-20 mm
14.03 x 9.26 x 0.78-0.79 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 838 cm2 (129.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum
Middle: Plastic
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 165 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 212 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
~24% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 150 W
Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance
Creator Z17 HX Studio +28%
8.2 TFLOPS
Creator Laptop Q (Q540)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

