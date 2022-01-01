You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (153.9 vs 172.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 165 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 3.1 kg (6.84 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 395 x 282 x 23.4-28.3 mm

15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.11 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~74.1% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6 mm Colors Gray Black Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 4 Noise level 54.9 dB 48 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 360 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 634:1 1100:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 97% Adobe RGB profile 86.4% 70.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.9% 73% Response time 8 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 (A12U) +33% 400 nits ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 280 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 728 gramm 907 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz - GPU boost clock 1530 MHz - FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Creator Z17 (A12U) 11.8 TFLOPS ROG Strix Scar 17 SE (2022) +66% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 4.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 84.8 dB 81 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.9 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

