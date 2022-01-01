Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

75 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (153.9 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 (A12U)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~69%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Gray White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 4
Noise level 54.9 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 634:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98.9% -
Response time 8 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 (A12U) +33%
400 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 728 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Creator Z17 (A12U)
11.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +17%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 84.8 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

