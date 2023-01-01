Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 90 Wh - 66 Wh 99.5 Wh CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (131.7 vs 153.9 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Dell Precision 5680 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm

13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~87.3% Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.5 mm Colors Gray Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 Precision 5680 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests Contrast - 1300:1 DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100% Response time - 30 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits Precision 5680 +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 66 Wh 99.5 Wh Voltage - 15.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 W 100 / 165 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +67% 8.2 TFLOPS Precision 5680 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size - 13.6 x 8.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.