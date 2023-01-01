Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 HX Studio or Precision 5680 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs Dell Precision 5680

70 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
VS
62 out of 100
Dell Precision 5680
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
Dell Precision 5680
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and Dell Precision 5680 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~36%) battery – 90 against 66 watt-hours
  • Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5680
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 580 grams less (around 1.28 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (131.7 vs 153.9 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 HX Studio
vs
Precision 5680

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 1.91 kg (4.21 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 353.68 x 240.33 x 20.05-22.17 mm
13.92 x 9.46 x 0.79-0.87 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 850 cm2 (131.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~87.3%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.5 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 3 2

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
Precision 5680
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast - 1300:1
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% 100%
Response time - 30 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 HX Studio
400 nits
Precision 5680 +25%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 240 / 280 W 100 / 165 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Creator Z17 HX Studio +67%
8.2 TFLOPS
Precision 5680
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 6400 MHz
Type DDR5 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.6 x 8.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Precision 7780 and Precision 5680
2. Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Precision 5680
3. Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and Precision 5680
4. Dell Precision 5480 and Precision 5680
5. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and Dell Precision 5680
6. MSI Stealth 17 Studio and Creator Z17 HX Studio
7. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2023) and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
8. Asus Creator Laptop Q (Q540) and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
9. Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
10. Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 6 and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Precision 5680 and MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский