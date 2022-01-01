Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U) or XPS 17 9720 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) and Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours
  • Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 (A12U)
vs
XPS 17 9720 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~90.3%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 3 2
Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display

Size 17 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 87% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 (A12U)
350 nits
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Left, Right
Charge power 240 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Creator Z17 (A12U) +92%
11.8 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9720 (2022)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 4.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Creator Z17 (A12U) or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Creator Z17 (A12U) or ENVY 17 (2022)
3. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
4. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or XPS 17 9700
5. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or Alienware x17 R2
6. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or XPS 17 9710 (2021)
7. XPS 17 9720 (2022) or TUF Gaming A17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) and MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский