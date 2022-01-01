You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 43% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 350 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~90.3% Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 3 2 Noise level - 47.9 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile 87% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 (A12U) 350 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +43% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Left, Right Charge power 240 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 90 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Creator Z17 (A12U) +92% 11.8 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 4.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos No - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

