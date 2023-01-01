Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 34% sharper screen – 178 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 97 against 90 watt-hours Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~90.2% Side bezels 7.9 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 2 Noise level (max. load) - 50 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 240 / 280 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 90 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 7.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +11% 8.2 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) 7.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 4.0 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - ~87.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on XPS 17 9730 (2023): - The USB Type-C to HDMI and Type-A adapter comes in the box.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.