Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 (A12U) or ENVY 17 (2022) – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)

74 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
HP ENVY 17 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 1260P
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) and HP ENVY 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 329-449% higher FPS
  • Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 (A12U)
vs
ENVY 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm
15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 3 -

Display

Size 17 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen - No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Adobe RGB profile 87% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 98% -
Max. brightness
Creator Z17 (A12U) +17%
350 nits
ENVY 17 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position - Right
Charge power 240 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 12
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz -
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 192 bit -
Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24
GPU performance
Creator Z17 (A12U) +598%
11.8 TFLOPS
ENVY 17 (2022)
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs MSI Creator Z17 (A12U)
3. MSI Creator Z16 vs Z17 (A12U)
4. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)
5. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)
6. HP ENVY 17 vs ENVY 17 (2022)
7. HP ENVY 15 (2021) vs ENVY 17 (2022)
8. HP Spectre x360 16 vs ENVY 17 (2022)
9. LG Gram 17 (2022) vs HP ENVY 17 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY 17 (2022) and MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский