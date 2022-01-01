You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i7 1260P GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 329-449% higher FPS

Around 88% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~64%) battery – 90 against 55 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

40% sharper screen – 178 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits Advantages of the HP ENVY 17 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 398.27 x 259.08 x 19.55 mm

15.68 x 10.2 x 0.77 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 1032 cm2 (159.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~80% Side bezels 7.9 mm 7.6 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 3 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 17 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen - No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 - sRGB color space 100% - Adobe RGB profile 87% - DCI-P3 color gamut 98% - Max. brightness Creator Z17 (A12U) +17% 350 nits ENVY 17 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 55 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position - Right Charge power 240 W 90 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 90 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz - FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed 14 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 24 GPU performance Creator Z17 (A12U) +598% 11.8 TFLOPS ENVY 17 (2022) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR5 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.