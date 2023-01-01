Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13950HX - Intel Core i5 13600HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i7 13850HX Intel Core i9 13950HX GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95 against 90 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141 vs 153.9 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm

14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~81.6% Side bezels 7.9 mm 9.2 mm Colors Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 3 -

Display 2560 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Creator Z17 HX Studio 17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2 ZBook Fury 16 G10 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 ~ 12% more screen space Display tests sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 100% - Max. brightness Creator Z17 HX Studio 400 nits ZBook Fury 16 G10 400 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 95 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 240 / 280 W 150 / 200 / 230 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 712 / 754 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A5000 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Creator Z17 HX Studio +67% 8.2 TFLOPS ZBook Fury 16 G10 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 4 Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB 12288GB Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Optional Infrared sensor No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.