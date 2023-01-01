Home > Laptop comparison > Creator Z17 HX Studio or ZBook Fury 16 G10 – what's better?

MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio vs HP ZBook Fury 16 G10

64 out of 100
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
VS
53 out of 100
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio and HP ZBook Fury 16 G10 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 HX Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 25% sharper screen – 178 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ZBook Fury 16 G10
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~6%) battery – 95 against 90 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (141 vs 153.9 square inches)

Value for money

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Creator Z17 HX Studio
vs
ZBook Fury 16 G10

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.35 kg (5.18 lbs)
Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm
15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches		 363 x 250.6 x 27.7-28.6 mm
14.29 x 9.87 x 1.09-1.13 inches
Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 910 cm2 (141 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~81.6%
Side bezels 7.9 mm 9.2 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 3 -

Display

Size 17 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 178 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Creator Z17 HX Studio
17″ (16:10 ratio) = 129.9 in2
ZBook Fury 16 G10
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
~12% more screen space
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 240 / 280 W 150 / 200 / 230 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 735 / 890 grams 712 / 754 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Creator Z17 HX Studio +67%
8.2 TFLOPS
ZBook Fury 16 G10
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
Max. ram size 64 GB 128 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 5.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

