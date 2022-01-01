You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2560 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) CPU - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H - Intel Core i7 12800HX Intel Core i9 12900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the MSI Creator Z17 (A12U) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 36-50% higher FPS

Around 41% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 99.9 against 90 watt-hours

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 382 x 260 x 19 mm

15.04 x 10.24 x 0.75 inches 358.1 x 263.5 x 19.4 mm

14.1 x 10.37 x 0.76 inches Area 993 cm2 (154 inches2) 944 cm2 (146.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~84.4% ~78.7% Side bezels 7.9 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 3 2 Noise level 54.9 dB 54.2 dB

Display 2560 x 1600 2560 x 1600 (165Hz) 2560 x 1600 (240Hz) 2560 x 1600 (Mini LED) Size 17 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz 165 Hz PPI 178 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 634:1 1243:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 98.2% Adobe RGB profile 86.4% 70.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 98.9% 69.3% Response time 8 ms 9 ms Max. brightness Creator Z17 (A12U) 400 nits Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 90 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 1:20 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 240 W 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 728 gramm 846 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 150 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz - GPU boost clock 1530 MHz - FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 19.6 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Creator Z17 (A12U) 11.8 TFLOPS Legion 7i Gen 7 (2022, Intel) +66% 19.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 84.8 dB 83 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 13.1 x 8.2 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

